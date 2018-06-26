Trump Warns Harley-Davidson of 'Big Tax' If It Sells Back to US

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump warned Harley-Davidson on Tuesday that if the company follows through on moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe overseas, “it will be the beginning of the end” — while saying the American icon would not be able to “sell back into the U.S. without paying a big tax.”

“Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!” Trump tweeted.

Minutes later, the president tweeted that Harley-Davidson employees and customers were “very angry.”

Read more


Related Articles

Desperate Deep State Calls For Trump's Removal

Desperate Deep State Calls For Trump’s Removal

Globalism
Comments
Tipping Point: Austria to Close Border if Germany Turns Away Migrants

Tipping Point: Austria to Close Border if Germany Turns Away Migrants

Globalism
Comments

Migrants Throw Away Red Cross Clothes, Towels

Globalism
Comments

EU to Formally Move on Creation of Military Intervention Force

Globalism
Comments

Malta Refuses Migrant Ship – Italy

Globalism
Comments

Comments