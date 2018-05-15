Trump Warns Leakers: "We Will Find Out Who They Are"

Image Credits: The Washington Post / Getty.

President Trump claimed Monday the media is exaggerating “so-called leaks” emanating from the White House, but slammed administration aides who share information with the press as “traitors and cowards.”

“The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!” Trump tweeted Monday.

The White House is reeling from the latest leak, which occurred last week. During a closed-door communications meeting Thursday, special assistant to the president Kelly Sadler reportedly made a mocking comment about Sen. John McCain’s, R-Ariz., health.

Read more


Related Articles

GOP Gov Candidate Tours Sanctuary Cities With 'Deportation Bus'

GOP Gov Candidate Tours Sanctuary Cities With ‘Deportation Bus’

U.S. News
Comments
Cartoon Highlights Insanity of America's Current Political Climate

Cartoon Highlights Insanity of America’s Current Political Climate

U.S. News
Comments

SHOCK: Taxpayer Cash Laundered Through Somali Daycares to Fund Terrorism

U.S. News
Comments

People Actually Found A Way To Use Melania’s Surgery To Attack Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Muslim Candidate for Michigan Governor Tells GOP Opponent: “Muslims Hate You”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments