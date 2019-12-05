Trump Warns "Schiff, Bidens, & Pelosi Will Testify" If Impeachment Goes To Senate

After yesterday’s farcical partisan discussion of just how terrible President Trump’s “high crime and/or misdemeanor” was (or wasn’t), and the recent chatter about ‘censure,’ one could be forgiven for thinking that the Democrats are looking for an off-ramp from their NeverTrump campaign.

And in two tweets this morning, perhaps President Trump has highlighted the reason why Schiff et al., may prefer to end this soon…

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.”

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

And here’s the kicker…

“We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”

We suspect it’s not just the Republicans, Deplorables, and Expendables that would like to see that happen.



David Icke makes his return to The Alex Jones Show to break down the hidden secrets of reality manipulation.

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!