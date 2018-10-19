Trump Warns Texas: Don't Allow Beto to Turn "Texas Into Venezuela!"

President Trump warned Texas voters the Democratic contender for Senate “must never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!”



“Beto O’Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires of the people of the Great State of Texas,” said Trump. “He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!”

Additionally, support for Beto’s Republican opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), has surged in recent weeks to the point that Trump moved next week’s Cruz rally to a colossal venue after “unprecedented” ticket demand.

Republicans must make the horrendous, weak and outdated immigration laws, and the Border, a part of the Midterms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

Furthermore, Trump’s Beto warning came fresh off the heels of Trump repeatedly telling Republicans to focus on leftists’ “weak and outdated immigration laws,” as immigration will be the key midterm issue – just as it was for Trump’s 2016 campaign.

