Trump Warns Weak, Crazy Joe Biden: ‘He Would Go Down Fast, Crying’

President Trump reciprocated attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden, in a war of words that’s been ongoing since the 2016 presidential election campaign.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump called Biden weak “both physically and mentally,” and added the former Delaware senator “would go down fast.”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

In his most recent threat, Biden repeated claims to University of Miami students that in his high school days he would have beaten up Trump.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’” Biden said Tuesday. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Prior to Biden’s recent remarks, the president joked at the 2018 Gridiron Club and Foundation’s spring dinner earlier this month that he would kick Biden’s ass… in a presidential face-off.

“There’s talk about Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe, getting into the race. You know what he said, ‘I want to take him behind the barn.’ … Just trust me, I would kick his ass. … Boy, would he be easy. Oh, would he be easy. … But Joe—give me a break. The guy who keeps making outrageous statements thinks he has a shot at being president? Guy makes outrageous statements. … He’s going to be president? He doesn’t have a shot.”

Biden kicked off the controversy in 2016 while campaigning for presidential loser Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.

“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden told a Wilkes University crowd.

