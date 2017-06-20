Trump Was Right: New Study Reveals Up to 5.7 Million Illegals Voted in Election

A new study reveals that up to 5.7 million illegal immigrants were likely to have voted in the 2008 election, meaning Donald Trump was almost certainly right when he said this was the reason for him losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race.

After Trump made the claim that votes by millions of illegal immigrants cost him the popular vote, he was lambasted by the press, who blamed an Infowars story published on November 14 in which we reported that around 3 million illegals voted.

Ever since then, Trump’s assertion that millions of illegals voted has been called a “fake news” conspiracy theory.

Back in January, the New York Times again called Trump’s claim a “lie,” however a new study shows that if anything we underestimated the number of illegals who voted.

“A research group in New Jersey has taken a fresh look at postelection polling data and concluded that the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates,” reports the Washington Times.

As many as 5.7 million illegal immigrants might have voted in the 2008 election, report finds pic.twitter.com/aPfq8MYuSA — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 20, 2017

Just Facts President James D. Agresti and his team of researchers looked at data from a Harvard/YouGov study which includes a sample size of tens of thousands of voters, including non-citizens who admit they are not eligible to vote.

Agresti concluded that as many as 5.7 million illegals voted in 2008,a far higher figure than previously thought. In 2012, the figure was as high as 3.6 million.

“The details are technical, but the figure I calculated is based on a more conservative margin of sampling error and a methodology that I consider to be more accurate,” Mr. Agresti told The Washington Times.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million. If we take the 2008 figure and subtract that from her total, Trump would have easily won the popular vote.

Vice President Mike Pence is currently leading an investigation into voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. If his findings replicate Agresti’s, the media is going to have egg on its face once again.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.