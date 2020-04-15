Trump Was Warned About NIH Corruption In 2015

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was warned about corruption at the National Institute of Health in October 2015 by conservative radio host Michael Savage.

Trump, who had announced his candidacy for president a few months earlier, joined The Savage Nation to discuss his policy platform when Savage broached the corruption at the NIH, suggesting Trump appoint him to head the institute should he be elected.

“We have such corruption right now in science itself, that’s there’s virtually almost no real honest science anymore, and the best evidence I have for that is the fake global warming research,” Savage told Trump.

“Almost every study comes out that’s warped, it’s all corrupt.”

“When you become President, I want you consider appointing me to head of the NIH,” Savage continued. “I will make sure that America has real science and real medicine again in this country because I know the corruption. I know how to clean it up and I know how to make real research work again.”

“I hear so much about the NIH and it’s terrible beyond belief,” Trump said.

The NIH has come under fire after documents surfaced showing the institute gave the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Communist China a $3.7 million grant to conduct gain-of-function coronavirus experimentation on bats in 2017.

In other words, the NIH outsourced its coronavirus research to the Communist Chinese.

Additionally, the coronavirus mortality models touted by NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx have turned out to be incredibly inaccurate and overblown as the pandemic rolled on, drawing criticism from many medical experts and citizens obeying stay-at-home orders.

How bad is IHME's hospitalization model? If you had predicted two weeks ago that nobody in America would be hospitalized today because of the Wuhan coronavirus, you would have been closer to reality (approx. 50,000) than what IHME predicted (between 135,000 and 375,000). pic.twitter.com/HclLWv8U8i — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2020

