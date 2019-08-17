Trump Watching 'Very Closely' as Portland Braces for Dueling Protests

President Trump said Saturday that he was watching “very closely” as opposing protest movements were set to meet this weekend in Portland, Ore.

In a tweet, the president wrote that he was still considering declaring the left-leaning movement known as “Antifa” a terrorist group as law enforcement urged businesses in Portland to shut down for the day ahead of possible violence.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” Trump tweeted.

Trump had previously threatened to designate Antifa groups as a terrorist organization late last month after a conservative journalist for Quillette was beaten by Antifa members during a protest.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!” Trump tweeted in July.

