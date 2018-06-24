Trump: We Can’t Let Illegal Migrants ‘Invade Our Country’

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

President Trump called for deporting illegal immigrants from the United States “with no judges and no court cases,” adding the U.S. cannot allow them to “invade” the country any longer.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents…” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit – we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!”

Trump blamed Democrats earlier on Sunday for their inaction addressing the immigration crisis, and asked them to fix the laws instead of constantly “resisting.”

“Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST. We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!” he tweeted.

Trump’s tweets come on the heels of Congress failing to pass a conservative bill that would have met many of Trump’s demands, including funding for the border wall, the implementation of E-Verify, and closing of immigration loopholes.


Related Articles

Atrocity Porn And Hitler Memes Target Trump For Regime Change

Atrocity Porn And Hitler Memes Target Trump For Regime Change

U.S. News
Comments
Trump tweets images of Obama-era family migrant holding centers

Trump tweets images of Obama-era family migrant holding centers

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Taxpayers’ Money Going To Islamic Charity Group With Ties To Terrorist Groups

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’

U.S. News
Comments

Ex-CIA Chief Calls on WH Cabinet To Revolt Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments