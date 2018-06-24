Trump: We Can’t Let Illegal Migrants ‘Invade Our Country’

President Trump called for deporting illegal immigrants from the United States “with no judges and no court cases,” adding the U.S. cannot allow them to “invade” the country any longer.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents…” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit – we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!”

Trump blamed Democrats earlier on Sunday for their inaction addressing the immigration crisis, and asked them to fix the laws instead of constantly “resisting.”

“Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST. We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!” he tweeted.

Trump’s tweets come on the heels of Congress failing to pass a conservative bill that would have met many of Trump’s demands, including funding for the border wall, the implementation of E-Verify, and closing of immigration loopholes.