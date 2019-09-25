Trump: "We Will Uphold The Right Of Free Speech” Against Social Media Giants

In a rousing speech before the UN Tuesday, President Trump vowed to protect Americans’ free specch in the face of ‘assaults’ by social media companies.

“We must always be skeptical of those who want conformity and control,” said the President. “Even in free nations, we see alarming signs and new challenges to liberty.”

“A small number of social media platforms are acquiring immense power, over what we can see and over what we are allowed to say,” he continued.

“A permanent political class is openly disdainful, dismissive and defiant of the will of the people. A faceless bureaucracy operates in secret and weakens democratic rule. Media and academic institutions push flat-out assaults on our histories, traditions and values.” Trump added.

“In the United States, my administration has made clear to social media companies that we will uphold the right of free speech.” the President vowed.

“A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people. And a free people must never, ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling or blacklisting their own neighbors.” Trump urged, referencing the current trend of ‘cancel culture’.

While previous Presidents have apologized for America in front of the UN, Trump stated that he is proud to “have the immense privilege” of representing “a nation that prizes Liberty, independence, and self government for all.”

The President also hit out at open border activists, declaring that their policies are “not just,” but rather are “cruel and evil”.

Trump declared that globalism is dead, saying that “the future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots, the future belongs to sovereign and independent nations.”

“Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests, but as far as America is concerned, those days are over,” he said.

Watch the key highlights below:


