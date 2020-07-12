Trump wears mask while visiting wounded soldiers, medical workers at Walter Reed hospital



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump visited with wounded soldiers and front-line medical workers Saturday while wearing what – for him – is an unusual accessory: a mask.

“I’ve never been against masks,” the president said, “but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

Trump, who has been criticized by public health officials for not wearing face coverings in public, donned a dark navy blue mask with a gold presidential seal emblazoned on the side during his trip to Walter Reed.



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and members of the Secret Service also wore masks during the visit that lasted less than an hour.

Trump in recent days has softened his opposition to wearing masks, a subject on which he has been excoriated by public health officials who say he should set a better example. They said too many Trump followers have followed his no-mask lead, contributing to the spread of the deadly virus.

