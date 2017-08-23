Trump: We'll 'probably' end up terminating NAFTA

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he doubts the United States can reach a deal to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Personally, I don’t think we can make a deal … I think we’ll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point,” he said at a rally in Arizona of the efforts to tweak the three-nation deal with Mexico and Canada.

“I personally don’t think you can make a deal without a termination but we’re going to see what happens, OK? You’re in good hands, I can tell you,” he added.

Trump’s comments appeared to hit the Mexican peso.

