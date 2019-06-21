Trump Will do the Right Thing for America in Response to Iran

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Donald Trump was not elected to get us involved in more wars – he was elected to end the ones he inherited from the war-mongering 16 years that preceded his inauguration.

When he took office, President Trump inherited a situation in which the U.S. military was actively involved in no fewer than seven different civil wars across the Middle East and Africa. Although we still remain in Afghanistan with a diminished presence, he has otherwise greatly reduced U.S. involvement, destroying ISIS in Syria before dramatically reducing our presence in that unalterable sh*thole as well.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite the constant drumbeat by or fake news media that he is somehow himself a “war-monger,” the truth is that Trump’s conduct of foreign affairs has dramatically scaled back international tensions all over the world.

