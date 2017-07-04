Trump: Will 'Fake News Media' report stock market high?

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to ask whether “Fake News Media” will report on recent stock market highs.

“Dow hit a new intraday all-time high! I wonder whether or not the Fake News Media will so report?” Trump wrote in one tweet.

Dow hit a new intraday all-time high! I wonder whether or not the Fake News Media will so report? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

“Really great numbers on jobs & the economy! Things are starting to kick in now, and we have just begun! Don’t like steel & aluminum dumping!” Trump said in another tweet.

Really great numbers on jobs & the economy! Things are starting to kick in now, and we have just begun! Don't like steel & aluminum dumping! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

