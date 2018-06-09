Trump: Will Know 'Within First Minute' if NKorea Serious About Giving Up Nukes

Image Credits: Mandel Ngan / Getty.

President Trump said on Saturday that he is “confident” ahead of his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he’ll rely on his intuition to determine if the leader is serious about denuclearization.

“This is probably rarely been done. It’s unknown territory in the truest sense,” Trump told reporters at the Group of Seven Summit in Quebec. “I really feel confident. I really feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity.”

But, Trump warned, “he’ll never have that opportunity again.”

At the same press conference, the president also predicted he would know within the first “minute” of meeting Kim whether the North Korea leader was serious about denuclearization.

