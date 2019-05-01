Trump Will Meet With Top Advisers To Discuss Plans To Challenge Climate Change Reports, Source Says

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Wednesday with White House officials to discuss creating a commission to scrutinize climate change reports, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Top National Security Council (NSC) officials John Bolton and William Happer will press Trump to create a commission to scrutinize major climate change reports, like last year’s National Climate Assessment, the source told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Should Trump agree, the plan is to issue an executive order creating a climate commission within the NSC, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity. The White House did not respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment, and with unrest breaking out in Venezuela, such a meeting could be postponed.

The source added that National Economic Council head Larry Kudlow and Kelvin Droegemeier, a climatologist who heads the Office of Science & Technology Policy, will be among those meeting with Trump to argue against creating a climate commission.

