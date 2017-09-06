Trump Will "Revisit" DACA If Congress Fails to Act

President Trump says he will “revisit” his decision to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if Congress is incapable of taking action on the issue.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

I look forward to working w/ D's + R's in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced that Trump’s administration is ending DACA, a controversial program implemented under former President Obama.

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” he said in televised remarks.

