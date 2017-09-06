Trump Will "Revisit" DACA If Congress Fails to Act

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump says he will “revisit” his decision to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if Congress is incapable of taking action on the issue.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced that Trump’s administration is ending DACA, a controversial program implemented under former President Obama.

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” he said in televised remarks.

