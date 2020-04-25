Trump Will Try To Delay Election - Biden Claims In Latest "Conspiracy Theory Ramblings"

Joe Biden is floating the mother of all campaign conspiracy theories, saying President Trump is planning to push back the presidential election using COVID-19 as an excuse in order to maintain power and ultimately win another four years in office.

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said Thursday during an online fundraiser. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

“It’s un-American,” Biden said of Trump’s recent behavior and alleged future plans to manipulate the electorate.

“We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot,” Biden added.



As Dr. Anthony Fauci helps President Trump lead the fight against COVID-19, does the doctor believe himself to be the defacto leader of the United States through his own self-imposed medical tyranny?

Though various reports from left-leaning media have speculated over such a scenario in the past weeks as the pandemic has grown in the US, there’s no evidence Trump as ever discussed delaying the election scheduled for Nov.3.

Of course it should be added that the executive branch doesn’t have the authority to change the date of presidential elections either, but it would be in hands of Congress to decide such a drastic measure.

Biden further dove into the issue of voting by mail, which Trump has lately slammed as ripe with opportunity for fraud:

Biden also went on the attack against Trump’s “un-American” attempts to “undermine the election,” specifically his indication that he will not approve federal relief for the U.S. Postal Service, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. “Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” Biden said.

Trump’s team pushed back on Friday, slamming Biden’s “incoherent conspiracy theory ramblings”.

“Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality,”communications director for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtagh, fired back in a statement Friday.

“President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3rd,” the Trump campaign statement added.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!