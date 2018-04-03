Trump Wins; Mexico to Disband Illegal Immigrant Caravans

Donald Trump can claim another victory after Mexican authorities agreed to disband the illegal alien caravans working their way through Mexico towards America.

“Mexican immigration authorities said they plan on disbanding the Central American caravan by Wednesday in Oaxaca. The most vulnerable will get humanitarian visas,” tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Adolfo Flores.

“Everyone else in the caravan, which has traveled through Mexico for days from Chiapas, will have to petition the Mexican government for permission to stay in the country or will have to leave,” he added.

Mexican authorities followed up with a statement that said, “Under no circumstances does the government of Mexico promote irregular migration.”

Around 400 individuals have already been removed from the country.

Mexico denied that they were taking the move as a result of Trump speaking out about the caravans, although it would be naive to think it didn’t have an influence.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, “Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter their country,” while also slamming Democrats for not allowing Border Patrol agents to do their job.

“Our country is being stolen!” tweeted Trump.

However, Gina Garibo, an organizer with Pueblos Sin Fronteras, said the group would continue marching towards the U.S. anyway.

“We will continue,” Garibo said. “We have to follow through with our promise.”

