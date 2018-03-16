Trump Won't Compromise Border Wall Funding For DACA Extension

The Trump administration is holding firm in negotiations with lawmakers by refusing to swap temporary border wall funding for a temporary extension of a controversial Obama-era program that shields young illegal aliens from deportation, according to reports.

The president has been accused of sending mixed messages in recent months about immigration and border security, so this apparently principled stance ought to please the president’s conservative electoral base which has been questioning his commitment to fixing the nation’s immigration-related problems.

The administration is insisting on wall funding, limiting or ending chain migration, and abolishing the diversity green card lottery.

Read more