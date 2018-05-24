Trump Won't Sign Immigration Bill Without "Real" Border Wall

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not sign an immigration bill passed by the GOP-controlled Congress unless it includes a “real” border wall.

Centrist House Republicans have pushed to force a vote on bills to shield young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation, against the wishes of GOP leaders. Those Republicans need only a few more signatures from the caucus on a petition to make votes happen.

Top Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan have said that, by joining with House Democrats, moderate GOP lawmakers could pass a bill Trump would find unacceptable. On Thursday, the president stressed he would only sign legislation that includes his proposed border wall and “very strong” border security measures.

