Trump Won't Sign "Moderate" House Immigration Bill

President Trump, during a surprise Friday morning interview on Fox News, said he would not sign the “moderate” immigration bill in Congress.

The statement is likely to confuse conservative lawmakers who have been encouraged to back compromise legislation by White House adviser Stephen Miller. House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to bring the legislation up for a vote next week, along with a bill introduced by House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte.

“I’m looking at both of them,” Trump told “Fox and Friends,” adding that he “certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one.” He did not specify which Congressional bill he was referring to.

Read more