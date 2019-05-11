Trump: Would Be 'Appropriate' For Me To Ask DOJ About Investigating Biden Over Ukraine Ties

President Trump said Friday it would be “appropriate” for him to discuss opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family with Attorney General William Barr.

Trump told Politico in an interview Friday that he hasn’t talked with Barr about investigating Biden and his family’s business dealings but said “certainly it would be an appropriate thing” to bring up with the attorney general.

“Certainly it is a very big issue and we’ll see what happens. I have not spoken to him about it. Would I speak to him about it? I haven’t thought of that. I mean, you’re asking me a question I just haven’t thought of,” he told the outlet.

The president noted that it could be “a very big situation” for Biden, who has led the Democratic presidential primary field in polling since he launched his campaign last month.

Read more

Alex Jones presents a report from Sean Hannity’s Fox Program where he details how and why President Trump is fighting back against democrats and neocon republicans after years of inquiry into the Russian collusion delusion.


Related Articles

Border Patrol Chief Drops TRUTH BOMBS on CNN About Illegal Immigration, Smugglers

Border Patrol Chief Drops TRUTH BOMBS on CNN About Illegal Immigration, Smugglers

U.S. News
Comments
Militantly Anti-Semitic Imam Gives Opening Prayer At House Of Representatives

Militantly Anti-Semitic Imam Gives Opening Prayer At House Of Representatives

U.S. News
Comments

Pentagon To Transfer $1.5 Billion From Afghanistan Funding For Trump’s Border Wall

U.S. News
comments

“I Will Not Yield” – In Epic Rant, Jim Jordan Accuses Dems Of Sweeping ‘Spygate’ Coverup

U.S. News
comments

There Is No Future For Dissidents on Social Media

U.S. News
comments

Comments