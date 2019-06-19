Trump, Xi Confirm US-China Trade Talks to Resume at G20 Summit

Image Credits: Thomas Peter - Pool/Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, would meet next week at the G20 summit in Japan, adding that trade talks with China would resume before the meeting.

The Chinese president, meanwhile, told Trump he was “willing” to meet and agreed that the two sides should keep their communications open, according to Chinese state media reports.

The meeting’s confirmation and the restarting of talks were the first positive developments since trade talks between the two countries collapsed in early May, leaving Trump threatening to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Read more


Protests against the Chinese government’s policies continue in Hong Kong.


Related Articles

China Dumping More US Treasurys

China Dumping More US Treasurys

Economy
Comments
Shaking Financial Foundations: From Petrodollar to Crypto-Dollar

Shaking Financial Foundations: From Petrodollar to Crypto-Dollar

Economy
Comments

Libra: Facebook’s Crypto Trojan Rabbit

Economy
comments

Facebook Announces Creation of Digital Currency

Economy
comments

Peter Schiff: Trump’s Economic Policies Failing His Base Ahead of 2020

Economy
comments

Comments