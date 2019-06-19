Trump, Xi Confirm US-China Trade Talks to Resume at G20 Summit

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, would meet next week at the G20 summit in Japan, adding that trade talks with China would resume before the meeting.

The Chinese president, meanwhile, told Trump he was “willing” to meet and agreed that the two sides should keep their communications open, according to Chinese state media reports.



Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The meeting’s confirmation and the restarting of talks were the first positive developments since trade talks between the two countries collapsed in early May, leaving Trump threatening to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports.

