Trump Zings Biden Over Face Mask: “It Makes Him Feel Comfortable”

President Trump commented Wednesday on his rival Joe Biden’s constant wearing of a face mask, noting that “he feels good about that mask” and dropping a zinger related to Biden’s rumoured history of plastic surgery.

“I’ll be honest, he feels good about that mask, and that’s OK,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh.

“I mean honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up with a mask,” Trump said, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“The question is will he leave it on during the debate?” Trump continued.

“It makes him feel comfortable,” Trump said noting that Biden often lets the mask “hang down on his ear.”

Watch:

Biden appears to have scars down the side of his ears, which are rumoured to be the result of one or two face lifts, thought to have been carried out before the 2008 campaign, and again before the recent Democratic nomination process.

Dr. Arthur Perry, a New York-based cosmetic surgeon described the size of the scar as “incredible” last year in comments to the Washington Examiner, adding that the scars look “fairly recent.”

“The scars come too far from his ear. This is very hard to correct,” Perry added at the time.



