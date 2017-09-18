Trump's $1 Million Lands In Hurricane Relief Bank Accounts: Leftists STILL SPEW HATE

When President Trump announced that he was to donate $1 million to hurricane relief charities, leftists claimed that it was an empty promise, and it would never happen.

Then, when the White House quietly announced the charities that would be receiving the funds, leftists declared that it still wouldn’t actually happen, and that the charities were all ‘too Christian’ and ‘too white’.

Now, it has actually happened, the charities have the $1 million, and leftists are STILL spewing hate about it online.

Trump tweeted out a report from the Washington Examiner over the weekend, confirming that the $1 million dollars has landed into Hurricane Harvey relief funds. the President described it as “My great honor!”

Leftists were immediately triggered into a frothing frenzy of hate:

Trump acts like $1 million is a lot of money to him…. pic.twitter.com/gcJTGZIsUj — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 17, 2017

You've been profiting off of taxpayers for 9 months by renting from yourself so technically WE donated $1M to hurricane relief. — Vikki V (@MissVikkiV) September 17, 2017

And all tax deductible too! — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) September 17, 2017

Good strategy! Got great payoff in convincing your sheep you have lot more money than you do. It's got great ROI. Like not taking salary! — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) September 17, 2017

I am glad that you actually did donate the money. Now what about all the money you raised shortly after inauguration? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) September 17, 2017

You only did this for the photo op, but it did no good for you. You're still despised & a total embarrassment to the US. — Nancy S. Thompson (@NancySThompson) September 17, 2017

yeah and all it took was everyone having to nag you to actually do it and not just talk. — Bre 🏳️‍🌈 (@anoticingsenpai) September 17, 2017

If you're as rich as you say you are (which you're not), that equates to having $1000 and donating a penny. — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) September 17, 2017

Only $1 million? Who did you shake down to get that money? — Don (@tokenwhitedude) September 17, 2017

So now @realDonaldTrump how about those taxes & making good on the 9/11 donation you never made. And pay the little girls from the campaign — Chris (@lib58) September 17, 2017

"Honor" and "Trump" are as diametrically opposed as you can get. — Patti Johnson (@PGJPHD) September 17, 2017

If you're as rich as you say you are (which you're not), that equates to having $1000 and donating a penny. — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) September 17, 2017

Good strategy! Got great payoff in convincing your sheep you have lot more money than you do. It's got great ROI. Like not taking salary! — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) September 17, 2017

Some suggested that the report was fake news:

The Washington Examiner is a right-wing political journal tabloid desperately trying to pass itself off as real news. — jaybee (@repeat1968) September 17, 2017

Except it was reported by The Hill, and just re-reported by The Washington Examiner.

As opposed to CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the establishment prostitutes media? — Sarah Smith (@Sarah_Q_Smithy) September 18, 2017

Some STILL don’t believe that Trump actually donated the money:

who did you donate it to? we want proof instead of a big photo op check? You've lied about every other donation! — Robert Myers (@RobMyers1968) September 17, 2017

Don't forget to actually give them the money like last few times you "you donated to charity" — Jason Harris (@Daddysmonsterz) September 17, 2017

Thanks! Please show us the receipt — IR.net (@IRdotnet) September 17, 2017

I'd like to see your tax returns next year to prove that you really did donate this money! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 17, 2017

How much did you donate ? — Jonah Callandret (@JonahS_C) September 17, 2017

Prove it. Let's see your tax return — Terri George (@TerriGeorge18) September 17, 2017

Show us your tax returns. pic.twitter.com/6ur14igSx5 — USAF #Resistance Vet (@Goss30Goss) September 17, 2017

500.00 to Red Cross Harvey

500.00 to Red Coss Irma

125.00 to Houston Humane Society

125.00 to Miami Humane Society You? — People V. Trump (@Not45Th) September 17, 2017

Trump supporters noted that the last time snowflakes got a glimpse of the President’s tax returns, they were made to look like fools:

Last time he showed his tax returns you all looked like fools kinda how you guys look now constantly trying to find something wrong with him — Antonio (@beastoftheast_) September 17, 2017

Again, these people sit behind their computers contributing nothing but hate and promoting nothing but division.