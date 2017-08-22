Trump’s ‘America First’ Base Unhappy with Flip-Flop Afghanistan Speech

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

President Trump’s “America First” base was the biggest loser of Trump’s speech on Afghanistan Monday night, and many quickly expressed their disappointment at the business-as-usual address from the president who had once promised to limit American intervention abroad and focus on nation-building at home.

Trump’s speech, in which he pledged to increase the number of troops in the 16-year-war, was the first since the departure of Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and confirmed the fears of many on the right that without a strong nationalist voice in the West Wing, the President would revert to the same old fare that Americans had voted to reject in November.

Using many of the same vague promises that previous presidents had used, including a repeat of Obama’s promise not to give a “blank check” to Afghanistan and a pledge to finally get tough on Pakistan, it was a far cry from the “America First” foreign policy he laid out in the months before election day.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been an enthusiastic supporter of Trump during the campaign and penned a book called In Trump we Trust, summed up the weariness of the nationalist right when she tweeted: “It doesn’t matter who you vote for. The military-industrial complex wins.”

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

MSNBC Test Card Describes President Trump as "Trash Man"

MSNBC Test Card Describes President Trump as “Trash Man”

U.S. News
Comments
Texas man charged with trying to bomb Houston Confederate statue

Texas man charged with trying to bomb Houston Confederate statue

U.S. News
Comments

Jeh Johnson: Removal of Confederate Statues a Matter of ‘Homeland Security’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Black Trump Supporter Punched By Violent Alt-Left Thug

U.S. News
Comments

Man Charged with Trying to Plant Bomb at Confederate Statue in Houston

U.S. News
Comments

Comments