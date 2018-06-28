Trump's Approval Rating With Hispanics Up Ten Percent In One Month

President Trump’s approval rating with Hispanic voters is up ten percent in the last month according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

The poll, released exclusively to The Hill, also shows his overall approval rating is up 2 percent this month and his rating with Republicans rose by 6 points and by 4 points with Democrats.

The boost in ratings could be due to the President’s meeting with Kim Jong-un or the strong economy according to the poll.

59% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the North Korea situation and 75% approve of the historic meeting.

With Hispanic unemployment rates at record lows, it’s no shock that POTUS’ approval rating is soaring among the demographic.

Trump’s Executive Order dealing with family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border and a Virginia restaurant’s decision to refuse service to Sarah Sanders could have also influenced voters as the poll was taken after both incidents.

According to The Hill, “The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll online survey of 1,448 registered voters was conducted June 24-25. The partisan breakdown is 37 percent Democrat, 32 percent Republican, 29 percent independent and 2 percent other.”