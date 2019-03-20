Trump's Booming Economy has 2020 Dems Struggling

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

Multiple 2020 Democratic candidates are scrambling to put a negative spin on the state of the economy, with some resorting to incorrect or overblown suggestions that workers have to hold down two or three jobs to merely “survive” in the U.S.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke – all three leading Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination — have claimed in some form that the workers are struggling in the economy that has so far defied odds with a record-low unemployment rate.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“[They say] ‘the economy is great, it is doing great for everybody.’ And then you ask them, well, how is that? Well, they’ll point to the stock market. Well, that’s fine if you own stocks. Then you’ll ask them, what’s your other measure? And they’ll talk about well, the unemployment rate is down. That’s fine,” Harris reportedly said on the campaign trail multiple times.

