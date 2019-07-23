Trump's DOJ Targeting Tech Giants With Anti-Trust Probe

The Justice Department is opening a broad anti-trust review to determine if Silicon Valley’s Big Tech giants are unlawfully hindering competition.

The new review will “go above and beyond” to examine the business practices of industry giants like Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon, and Apple, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The Justice Department will examine issues including how the most dominant tech firms have grown in size and might—and expanded their reach into additional businesses,” DoJ officials told the WSJ Tuesday. “The Justice Department also is interested in how Big Tech has leveraged the powers that come with having very large networks of users.”

“There is no defined end-goal yet for the Big Tech review other than to understand whether there are anti-trust problems that need addressing, but a broad range of options are on the table,” added the officials. “The department’s inquiry could eventually lead to more focused investigations of specific company conduct.”

This “broad range” approach is setting the stage for investigators to examine all company practices, not just ones relevant to anti-trust issues.

“The [DOJ] won’t ignore other company practices that may raise concerns about compliance with other laws,” said DOJ officials.

This story is developing.

