President Trump announced that he will be holding the “Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards” aka ‘Fake News’ awards on January 17, 2017. This is sure to create a huge stir on social media.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver takes to the streets of Austin, Texas to find out who people think should win.

WATCH – Infowars held a Fake News Awards last month:


