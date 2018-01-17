Infowars Took Cue From Trump's Tweet to Conduct First Annual Fake News Awards

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency / Getty.

President Trump’s “Fake News Awards” was seemingly inspired by Infowars.

Last November, Trump had the idea of holding a contest for the most dishonest news organization, which Infowars responded to by suggesting an actual awards ceremony, with winners in several categories including Fake Publication, Anchor, Entertainer, and Reporter.

Infowars even held its own awards ceremony, with winners chosen by you, the viewer.

Trump has since announced he would hold the “most dishonest and corrupt media” awards ceremony on Wednesday, January 17th.


