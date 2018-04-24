Trump's 'fake news' Fight has Helped Media Ratings and Readership

Image Credits: Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images.

Surprise firings, criminal investigations and vague statements that have world leaders scratching their heads has turned President Donald Trump’s administration into political theater.

And the media – one of Trump’s favorite go-to targets- is reaping the benefits. Experts expected media ratings to normalize after the election when the NFL and other popular TV shows started to air. That’s clearly not the case.

New York Times subscription revenue grew to more than $1 billion in 2017. It wasn’t even affected by Donald Trump’s constant criticism, including cancelling a meeting with the publication because he called their tactics of changing interview rules “not nice.”

But it’s not just the New York Times seeing the benefit. Another frequent subject of Trump’s ire – the Washington Post – hit more than 1 million digital subscriptions for the first time in September 2017.

Read more


Related Articles

GOP Wins Ariz. Special Election, Close Margin a Warning For Midterms

GOP Wins Ariz. Special Election, Close Margin a Warning For Midterms

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build 'Victims of Abortion' Monument

Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build ‘Victims of Abortion’ Monument

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Acosta Complains Trump’s Verbal Attacks On Media Will Lead To “A Journalist Getting Hurt”

U.S. News
Comments

Associated Press Suggests Criticizing Journalists is “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Went On ‘F**k-Laced’ Tirade Against Trump During 2016 Debate Prep

U.S. News
Comments

Comments