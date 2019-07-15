Trump's Favorite Meme Maker Claims BuzzFeed is About to Doxx Him

President Trump’s favorite meme maker, Carpe Donktum, claims that BuzzFeed has done a background check on him and is about to doxx him and his family.

Trump has repeatedly tweeted Carpe Donktum’s memes, including most recently after last month’s Democratic debate, when Trump tweeted a meme created by Carpe Donktum which made fun of technical problems during the event.

Trump also previously tweeted and pinned to his profile a State Of The Union video mash-up meme which featured the opening minutes of Trump’s speech with ‘Everybody Hurts’ by R.E.M. overdubbed.

“Just a friendly Heads Up, @BuzzFeed is currently in the midst of a moral dilemma about whether or not they should Dox me and my family,” tweeted Carpe Donktum (his real name is not currently known. “An act that is now a commonly used arrow in the quiver of the MSM, I have respectfully asked that they respect my wishes.”

I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

“I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so,” he added.

“I have explained to them that this morally reprehensible act would put not only myself in very real danger, but my family who are VERY MUCH private citizens,” he said, adding, “While I realize that I have become somewhat of a public figure, my family are not.”

In the current political climate, I have been very lucky that MANY MSM outlets have respected my wishes to remain anonymous. This move from Buzzfeed is just the most recent in a long history of lesser outlets being used as launch point for harassment. MSM will follow suit. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

Carpe Donktum said that he had wanted to remain anonymous and BuzzFeed’s threat was a form of “harassment”.

“In the current political climate, I have been very lucky that MANY MSM outlets have respected my wishes to remain anonymous. This move from Buzzfeed is just the most recent in a long history of lesser outlets being used as launch point for harassment. MSM will follow suit.”

BuzzFeed’s targeting of Carpe Donktum was undoubtedly related to his presence at last week’s White House social media summit.

Last month, Facebook handed over the private data of the maker of a viral meme about Nancy Pelosi to the Daily Beast’s Kevin Poulsen (a convicted hacker), who subsequently revealed Shawn Brooks’ identity.

CNN also previously threatened to reveal the identity of the creator of the Trump-WWE meme if he didn’t express remorse.

Following Trump’s retweet of Carpe Donktum’s meme for the Democratic debates last month, the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft predicted, “Carpe Donktum is quickly becoming Trump’s favorite meme creator on the Internet. Look for the left to out them, dox them and destroy his life.”

How prescient those words might turn out to be.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————