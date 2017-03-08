Trump's First Full Month in Office Brings Massive Employment Boom, U.S. Companies Added Whopping 298,000 New Jobs

Image Credits: Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images.

U.S. companies added a whopping 298,000 new jobs in February, beating economists’ expectations by more than 100,000.

The report from ADP, a global human resources and payroll firm, provides the first hard economic numbers from Donald Trump’s first full month as president.

Trump tweeted a self-congratulatory note, calling the number ‘much more than expected!’

He also wrote Wednesday on Twitter about another similar measure, citing numbers from a new LinkedIn workforce report that showed strong job-adding numbers from January and February.

Those months ‘were the strongest consecutive months for hiring since August and September 2015,’ the president tweeted, mirroring the report’s language.

