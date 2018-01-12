Trump’s First Medical Check-Up as President Set for Friday

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Donald Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital on Friday.

Trump is headed to the medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington, for his first medical check-up as president. But what has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump’s recent slurring of words on national TV.

Trump himself has pushed back hard against any suggestion that he’s mentally unfit, declaring himself “a very stable genius.”

