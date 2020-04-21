Trump's Immigration Ban Exempts "Refugees" & "Essential Workers"

While President Trump’s immigration ban was celebrated by many of his supporters, it has since emerged that the draft executive order contains broad exemptions for “refugees,” “essential workers” and a number of other categories of people.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted last night.

The news was greeted with massive enthusiasm from Trump’s base, some of whom feel he hasn’t done enough to fulfil his campaign promise of building a wall to keep out illegal immigrants.

However, it has now been revealed that there are a number of caveats.

Bloomberg News reports that the EO “includes exceptions for people seeking jobs in “food production and directly helping to protect the supply chain,” which could apply to farm workers.”

BUT the EO includes broad exceptions: for refugees, people considered essential workers, health workers, spouses, children, potential adoptees, and "any alien whose entry would be in the national interest." 3/4 — Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) April 21, 2020

Refugees and asylum seekers will continue to be allowed to enter America, along with “spouses and children of U.S. citizens or permanent residents.”

Exemptions also apply for people considered “essential workers” as well as “any alien whose entry would be in the national interest.”

The draft executive order doesn’t have a start date but will expire 90 days after being implemented.

“With over 22 million Americans out of work and polls shifting dramatically in support for strict travel bans, restricting immigration has never been an easier sell,” comments Chris Menahan. “While Trump’s rhetoric was nice, if these massive carve-outs remain then rhetoric is all we’re going to get.”

