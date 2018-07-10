Trump's Immigration Solution: 'Don't Come To Our Country Illegally'

“Tell people not to come to our country illegally! That’s the solution,” President Trump told reporters who asked about illegal immigrant families being separated from their children.

Appearing outside the White House Tuesday before departing for the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Trump responded to questions about reuniting children who have been removed from their parents at the border.

“Well, I have a solution. Tell people not to come to our country illegally! That’s the solution. Don’t come to our country illegally! Come like other people do, come legally,” POTUS suggested.

The president also called out leftist protesters who are fighting ICE, saying, “It’s a disgrace. These people go into harm’s way, there is nobody under greater danger than the people from ICE with what they do to MS13. So, we want to support ICE, not do what the Democrats are doing.”

“Democrats want open borders and they don’t mind crime. We want no crime and we want borders that mean something. Remember this, without borders you do not have a country,” he added before boarding Marine One with the First Lady.

