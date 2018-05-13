Trump's Iran Strategy Has Dems Crying Wolf Despite Success in Korea

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who were wrong about North Korea, are now making similar predictions about President Trump’s (R-USA) Iran strategy.

When President Trump (R-USA) started taking a different approach to North Korea after eight years of Obama/Clinton foreign policy strategy, here’s what some senior Democrats had to say about it:

“…Major diplomats in the region who know the economy, know the history know the military objectives just aren’t there and I’m very worried that Donald Trump will go into these negotiations and Kim Jong-un will simply take advantage of him…”

—Elizabeth Warren, March 9th, 2018

“The president’s most recent comments are recklessly belligerent and demonstrate a grave lack of appreciation for the severity of the North Korean nuclear situation…His saber-rattling and provocative, impulsive rhetoric erode our credibility and weaken our ability to reach a peaceful resolution to this crisis, and must immediately end.”

—Nancy Pelosi, August 9th, 2017

“I don’t think those were the right words, but even more so I think he’s handling it all wrong…The only way to really stop North Korea from doing what it’s doing, short of war, is to get China to fully cooperate.”

—Chuck Schumer, April 28th, 2017

But as I first wrote two months ago, it didn’t exactly work out that way, now did it?

“…I’d rather the United States – together with our allies – counter Iran’s bad behavior with the nuclear deal than without it. Instead, President Trump has pulled the US out without offering any real alternative to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, creating chaos and confusion across the Middle East, and the world. This isn’t a strategy. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

—Elizabeth Warren, May 8th, 2018

“…So to those who keep saying, “This is important for us to stop them from getting a weapon way down the road,” you have just given them license to go forward in a year or two, making the world a more dangerous place, making a — nuclear activity desired by others in the region. Very, very sad. We take an oath to protect and defend. That is our first responsibility. I do not think the president is honoring that oath by what he did.”

—Nancy Pelosi, May 11th, 2018

“To me, the right thing to do would have been to try and come up with our allies with an agreement on those issues and let the nuclear part of this continue as is because it’s not being violated in any way…And you’re probably making it harder to come to a North Korea deal.”

—Chuck Schumer, May 8th, 2018

Unfortunately, despite their less-than-unblemished records of crying wolf, their panicky flocks seem to be buying into it too. I guess they don’t remember the age-old lesson from the children’s book, nor the cliché, “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

Just like back during the last healthcare debate, when many of the same organizations which originally applauded Obamacare — or even helped to write it — said that Trump’s replacement bill would have been a disaster. Few if any in the media seemed to recall that those naysayers were many of the very same organizations who had driven the healthcare system off of the cliff in the first place but yet they wanted us to take them seriously as “experts” the second time around. Just like it was many of the same Democrats above who committed us to the Iran nuclear deal who want us now to believe that it’s President Trump who is messing up.

Let’s remember that according to them, that tax bill of his, the one that is already putting money back in family budgets across the nation, is no good either.

And remember, “You can keep your doctor?” Well, the mainstream media sure didn’t the last time that healthcare was the hot topic, even though it’s supposed to be their job to remind the American people about such credibility issues.

Of course, neither do we see many of those media outlets which are now quoting the above Democrats about how disastrous they believe Trump’s new approach to Iran is going to be, reminding their audiences about how wrong they were about his strategy in North Korea and how well it actually worked out. Just like none of the talking heads said anything like this during the healthcare debate, “Now, the American Medical Association opposes Trump’s bill, but they did support Obamacare, which was written mostly for the insurance companies who profit handsomely from it and who are also against changing it.”

So, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that many of those same media outlets praised the Iran nuclear deal as a diplomatic triumph for the Obama administration.

And, look at who Harvard, which largely opposes Trump’s healthcare bill, his tax bill, and his new stance on Iran, wants to bring to America, Hossein Derakhshan, “a die-hard pro-Tehran and anti-America blogger, who, for years, has been a star propagandist for the most radical elements and ideas of the Iranian clerics.” Further, if Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital had gotten its way, then an Iranian doctor named Mohsen Dehnavi, who has ties to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard student militia, would now be seeing juvenile patients in Boston unbeknownst to their unwitting parents. Thankfully though, the Trump administration turned him away at the airport, as you can read about here.

(FreeMartyG issued a federal FOIA request for Dehnavi’s J-1 “visiting scholar” visa application, but that request was never answered by the State Department in June.)

Just how fanatical are Democratic party leaders about saving the Iran deal? Well, it looks like former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate John Kerry may even be breaking the law himself by trying to save it through illegal back channel negotiations.

In contrast, here’s an expression that President Trump seems to know all too well but which Democratic leaders seem to have forgotten, if the ever knew it in the first place: peace through strength.

And this may be a plug on an unrelated topic, but last night the White House petition to #FireSessions, about which I have written before here, here and here, reached 4,000 signatures. I wanted to thank everyone and ask anyone who hasn’t already to sign here. Also, to sign the petition urging House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to impeach Federal Judge Kimba Wood for forcing President Trump’s lawyer to disclose the identities of his clients in open court despite apparent conflicts of interest, please click here.

FreeMartyG is currently conducting a fundraiser to help keep Marty’s phone account funded and the articles flowing. You can donate at FreeMartyG.com.