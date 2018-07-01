Trump's Judicial Advisor Reveals Four Potential Supreme Court Nominees

Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society and outside adviser to President Donald Trump for judicial nominations, named four potential Supreme Court nominees on Fox News Sunday.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Leo about the upcoming confirmation battle for the next Supreme Court justice and if the nominee has past views or writings expressing hostility towards the abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade that their nomination could face opposition from some Republican senators.

“One of the few ways that a Trump nominee could fail to be confirmed is if you get one of the two — here they are on the screen, if you lose one of the two Republican senators, Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski, were both pro-choice. Is it fair to say that the president won’t pick someone who has a record of opposition to Roe v. Wade?” Wallace asked.

