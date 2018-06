Societally it’s awful; politically it’s a gift.

The “it” in question is Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) incitement to mob action, which bears repeating:

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”