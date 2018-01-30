Trump’s “New American Moment” a Sharp Contrast to Hillary’s Globalism

President Trump wasn’t the first to use the phrase “New American Moment,” but he was definitely the first to frame it in support of the nuclear American family as opposed to globalism.

In 2010, Hillary Clinton also used the phrase “New American Moment” in a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations, but look at the context:

So let me say it clearly: the United States can, must and will lead in this new century. Indeed, the complexities and connections of today’s world have yielded a new American moment, a moment when our global leadership is essential, even if we must often lead in new ways, a moment when those things that make us who we are as a nation — our openness and innovation, our determination and devotion to core values — have never been more needed. This is a moment that must be seized through hard work and bold decisions, to lay the foundations for lasting American leadership for decades to come.

But now this is no argument for America to go it alone — far from it. The world looks to us because America has the reach and resolve to mobilize the shared effort needed to solve problems on a global scale, in defense of our own interests but also as a force for progress. In this we have no rival. For the United States, global leadership is both a responsibility and an unparalleled opportunity.

To Hillary, the “New American Moment” meant America’s absorption into a global body where US interests – and that of Americans – always came second.

But to Trump, the “New American Moment” is America’s focus on fixing its own problems, never to sacrifice its own citizens to foreign interests and multinational combines, and the belief in the individual citizen and the nuclear family:

This, in fact, is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream. So, to every citizen watching at home tonight, no matter where you have been or where you have come from, this is your time. If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, be anything. And together, we can achieve absolutely anything.

The contrast between Trump and Hillary has never been so clear.

It’s also ironically fitting that Hillary gave the speech to the CFR, the globalist network of international elitists who secretly vie for influence over the US government.

The CFR, which along with the Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral Commission form the pillars of the Deep State, has been highly critical of President Trump.

“The Deep State has a very wise and shrewd adversary – the man in the Oval Office,” said Judge Andrew Napolitano. “[It is] the first time in the modern era that the man in the Oval Office has been an adversary of the Deep State, rather than a tool of it.”

