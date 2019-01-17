Trump's New Missile Defense Strategy Eyes Space-Based Sensors

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to unveil a revamped U.S. missile defense strategy on Thursday that looks at ways to boost America’s security, including by possibly deploying a new layer of space-based sensors to detect and track enemy missiles.


With no images transmitted back to Earth from their space probe, Alex Jones reveals the truth behind China’s exploration of the dark side of the moon, an adventure that, in all likelihood, has already been carried out by covert, American run space programs.

The Missile Defense Review will also recommends studying experimental technologies, including prospects for space-based weaponry that might be able to shoot down enemy missiles — a throwback to Ronald Reagan’s so-called “Star Wars” initiative in the 1980s.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched just before dawn Friday, June 29, 2018 is captured during a time exposure at Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying supplies to the International Space Station (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

“Space, I think, is the key to the next step of missile defense,” a senior Trump administration official told reporters ahead of the document’s release on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read more


The creator of the now banned Infowars Roku app joins Alex Jones over the phone to detail how the events unfolded that led to his top trending news application to be removed from the leftist appeasing content provider known as Roku.


Related Articles

Erdogan: Terror Attack in Syria May Be Aimed to Influence US Withdrawal

Erdogan: Terror Attack in Syria May Be Aimed to Influence US Withdrawal

World at War
Comments
French Conservative Minister Calls For Police To Shoot And Kill Yellow Vest Protestors

French Conservative Minister Calls For Police To Shoot And Kill Yellow Vest Protestors

World at War
Comments

Trump Admin Targeting Venezuela’s Oil Exports – Report

World at War
comments

Watch: F-35 Hovers, Shows Off New Moves at Air Show

World at War
comments

Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate Turkey Economically’ If It Attacks Kurds In Syria

World at War
comments

Comments