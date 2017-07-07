Trump’s Presidential Salary Donated To Help Maryland Battlefield Restoration

Some presidential cash is coming to Maryland to help restore an historic battlefield.

After vowing not to take the salary he earns as Commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump cut a check to Antietam Battlefield after his first quarter payday came through.

That’s where WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten spoke with the National Park Service about what that sum of money — $73,333 — will go toward.

Antietam is the site of America’s bloodiest single-day Civil War battle. These days, it’s one that’s been hit hard by the budget battle to its south in Washington, D.C.

