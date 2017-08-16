Trump's Press Conference Leaves Reporters 'Shaken,' 'Rattled'
Independent Journal Review (IJR) collected a few unintentionally hilarious Twitter responses from journalists who reported being shaken by President Donald Trump’s aggressiveness in an extraordinary press conference Tuesday that was centered on questions about the weekend’s violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman was actually physically ill: “I am totally rattled by that presser. Chest tight, stomach queasy. Feel sick”:

Perhaps he should have his testosterone checked. It seems seriously depleted. But then, he does write for Vanity Fair.

Magazine editor David Lytle tweeted his empathy for Sherman: “I vomited on election night. Today, I bawled for 20 minutes. The stress and anxiety brought on by a threatening president is overwhelming”:

He bawled for 20 minutes.

IJR has more:

NBC’s Chuck Todd reportedly said on the air that the press conference gave him “the wrong kind of chills.”

“Honestly I’m a bit shaken by what I just heard, and I suspect it’s not just me,” he added.

Yahoo News editor Garance Franke-Ruta accused the President of “defending the nighttime white supremacist protest at UVA with torches”:

CNN’s Brian Stelter echoed this concern, saying that “Trump risks sounding like a spokesman for the Unite the Right rally right now”:

Trump claimed that “both sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, meaning the white supremacists and the “alt-left” radicals. That fair and balanced approach wasn’t what the left-leaning media wanted to hear.

Check out part of the combative presser in the video below:

