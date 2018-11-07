Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

Image Credits: Michael Vadon / Flickr.

Republicans were disappointed to lose the House of Representatives to Democrats on Tuesday. But they gained several seats in the Senate. Overall the GOP out-performed the historical average for the president’s party.

As a recent analysis of historical trends in midterm elections noted: “Over the past 28 midterm elections since 1906, the president’s party lost about 30 House seats and 4 Senate seats on average.”

President Donald Trump’s Republican Party was projected to lose between 25 and 35 seats as of 1:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday — right around the historical average. Moreover, Trump and the GOP were projected to gain at least four seats in the Senate — defying history.

The fact that Republicans did so well in the Senate is partly a geographical quirk: the party only had eight of its own seats at stake in the midterm elections, while Democrats had 25 (including left-wing independents). However, the Democrats may well have hung onto their seats had they not chosen to attack Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

GOP Video Mocks Dems For "Blue Wave" That Never Appeared

GOP Video Mocks Dems For “Blue Wave” That Never Appeared

U.S. News
Comments
Barack Obama’s Risks Turn Into Losses for Democrats

Barack Obama’s Risks Turn Into Losses for Democrats

U.S. News
Comments

Van Jones on Election Results: My Heart is Breaking!

U.S. News
comments

Now That America Has Given The Crazies Control Of The House, They Plan To Hit Trump With A Wave Of Subpoenas

U.S. News
comments

NANCY? Pelosi urges cheers ‘for pre-existing conditions’, breaks into awkward victory dance

U.S. News
comments

Comments