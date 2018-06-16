Trump's Sex Life Now Focus of Mueller Probe

Image Credits: New York Post Archives / Getty.

After finding no evidence showing direct coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now focusing on President Trump’s sex life before he ran for president.

In other words, Mueller is grasping for straws as his probe expands beyond its original intent – and the probe was already unconstitutional to begin with.

“I have numerous reports of FBI agents fanning out asking associates and former associates about the president and women,” Trump insider Roger Stone said. “But I thought this was about Russia collusion?”

For more bombshell intel, also watch:


