Trump's Top Econ Advisor: Tariffs on China Still on Negotiating Table

The United States will not rule out tariffs on China as a “negotiating” or “enforcement” tool, despite “progress” made last week during talks with Beijing, Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, said Monday.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the world’s two largest economies “are putting the trade war on hold” as they try to cement and implement the framework of an agreement addressing trade imbalances. The potential deal would involve China lowering its trade barriers and the U.S. exporting more goods such as agricultural and energy commodities.

China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products – would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

In tweets Monday morning, Trump said China “has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products.” He separately wrote that barriers and tariffs would “come down” for the “first time.”

