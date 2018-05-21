Trump's Top Econ Advisor: Tariffs on China Still on Negotiating Table

Image Credits: Wiki.

The United States will not rule out tariffs on China as a “negotiating” or “enforcement” tool, despite “progress” made last week during talks with Beijing, Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, said Monday.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the world’s two largest economies “are putting the trade war on hold” as they try to cement and implement the framework of an agreement addressing trade imbalances. The potential deal would involve China lowering its trade barriers and the U.S. exporting more goods such as agricultural and energy commodities.

In tweets Monday morning, Trump said China “has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products.” He separately wrote that barriers and tariffs would “come down” for the “first time.”

