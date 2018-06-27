Trump’s ‘Travel Ban’ Countries Account For Only 8% of World’s Muslims

The countries targeted in President Trump’s immigration proclamation which the Supreme Court upheld in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, account for some eight percent of the world’s Muslims, and fewer that one-tenth of the countries that make up the bloc of Islamic states.

Roughly 132 million Muslims live in five of the seven countries affected by the proclamation – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen – along with another approximately 1.4 million Christians and other non-Muslims, according to Pew Research Center figures for 2010.

In the other two countries affected by the restrictions, North Korea and Venezuela, Muslims comprise less than half a percent of the population, about 100,000 people in total. (Venezuela’s restrictions only apply to certain categories of government officials and their relatives.)

The total world Muslim population is estimated conservatively at 1.6 billion. (Pew’s figure for 2010 was 1.599 billion and its projected figure for 2020 is 1.907 billion.)

