Trump's Travel Ban Faces U.S. Supreme Court Showdown

Image Credits: Lorie Schaull / Flickr.

The first big showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies is set for Wednesday when the justices hear a challenge to the lawfulness of his travel ban targeting people from several Muslim-majority countries.

The case represents a test of the limits of presidential power. Trump’s policy, announced in September, blocks entry into the United States of most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Chad previously was on the list but Trump lifted those restrictions on April 10

The high court has never decided the legal merits of the travel ban or any other major Trump immigration policy, including his move to rescind protections for young immigrants sometimes called Dreamers brought into the United States illegally as children.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. On Pace to Receive Fewest Refugees Since 1977

U.S. On Pace to Receive Fewest Refugees Since 1977

Government
Comments
Not the Rominee: Mitt Romney 2nd at Utah GOP Convention, Must Face Senate Primary

Not the Rominee: Mitt Romney 2nd at Utah GOP Convention, Must Face Senate Primary

Government
Comments

James Comey “Almost a Pathological Liar,” Says Newt Gingrich

Government
Comments

Trump Shreds Comey Over “Third-Rate Book”

Government
Comments

Andrew McCabe Preparing To Sue Trump For Wrongful Termination, Defamation

Government
Comments

Comments